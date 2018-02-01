Social Inclusion's First Foal is a Florida-bred Filly

The first reported foal for Social Inclusion (Pioneerof the Nile —Saint Bernadette, by Saint Ballado) is a bay filly, out of Got Dimples, born Jan. 27 in Florida, announced Woodford Thoroughbreds Feb. 1.

Janice Clark, the owner of Got Dimples, said: "This is the best foal the mare has had; a beautiful filly."

Got Dimples is a winning daughter of Wildcat Heir out of Bright Smile, who is out of graded-placed stakes winner Flashing Eyes. Bright Smile (Black Tie Affair) is a half sister to graded stakes winner Morluc (Housebuster) and multiple black-type producer Roving Eyes (Rahy). The Social Inclusion filly is Got Dimples' fifth foal.

Campaigned by Rontos Racing Stable, Social Inclusion finished on the board seven times in nine starts. He broke his maiden first time out at Gulfstream Park, then broke the Gulfstream main track record going a mile and a sixteenth (1:40.97) in his second start, defeating future champion older dirt male Honor Code. He followed that effort with third-place finishes in the TwinSpires.com Wood Memorial (G1), won by Wicked Strong ; Preakness Stakes (G1) won by California Chrome ; and the Woody Stephens Stakes (G2) won by Bayern . He retired with $450,800 in earnings.

Social Inclusion stands at Woodford Thoroughbreds near Reddick, Fla., for $4,000 stands and nurses.