Glen Hill Farm's Filly is Flintshire's First Foal

Hill 'n' Dale Farms' Eclipse champion and five-time grade/group 1 winner Flintshire was represented by his first reported foal when Glen Hill Farm had a filly out of Last Resort born Jan. 18 in Kentucky.

Last Resort is a winning Glen Hill homebred by Twirling Candy and out of multiple Argentine grade 2 winner Minallon. The filly is Last Resort's first foal.

"We are big believers in Flintshire. He had a scintillating turn of foot, which was his hallmark as a world-class racehorse. We are very pleased with our filly out of Last Resort," said Craig Bernick, president of Glen Hill Farm.

Flintshire, the 2016 champion grass horse and a Juddmonte Farms homebred, has also been represented by a filly out of Singwiththebirds that was born Jan. 26 at Hill 'n' Dale in Ontario. The mare is a half sister to millionaire and Canadian Horse of the Year Upwiththebirds.

A grade/group 1 winner each year from age 3 to 6, Flintshire won or finished second in 17 graded/group stakes. He also had million-dollar-plus seasons at 4, 5, and 6, culminating in lifetime earnings of $9,589,910.

Flintshire is a son of Dansili out of the group 1-placed, group 2-winning Sadler's Wells daughter Dance Routine, who is a half sister to group 3 winner Apsis (Barathea) and a full sister to group-placed winner Light Ballet.

