Remington Park to Host ROAP Course in February

The next ROAP Certificate Course will be held at Remington Park in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and Wednesday, Feb. 21. This course is open to the public and all those interested in learning more about racing officials and the racing office. Specific details to follow with general course details below.

ROAP introduced the Certificate Course in 2012 with the goal to provide an intermediary step toward full ROAP accreditation or to provide those who do not wish to be fully accredited shorter, job-specific courses that result in earning a racing official certificate. This is the first available training program for flat racing officials in the U.S.

The ROAP Certificate Course is a two-day program, consisting of one day of general education for all officials and one day of job-specific modules geared toward each specific racing official position. Each student will receive training in all specified racing official positions. The course will be conducted at a racetrack to ensure the students receives experience in the environment in which they will work.

The two-day course will conclude with a short assessment and the granting of a certificate to those who complete the entire course.

Certificates are good for five years and cost per participant will be $50. Participants can pay through PayPal.

The racing officials' modules will consist of:

* Clerk of Scales

* Horse Identifier

* Outrider

* Paddock Judge

* Patrol Judge/Placing Judge

* Starter/Assistant Starter

The University of Arizona and ROAP also will be hosting a 16-hour Continuing Education session at Remington Park on Feb. 19-20. The cost will be $150 for the two-day course.

For more information or to register go to www.horseracingofficials.com.