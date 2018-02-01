St Patrick's Day Mending in Ireland From Tendon Injury

St Patrick's Day, the 3-year-old full brother to Triple Crown winner American Pharoah , is in Ireland for rehabilitation from a tendon injury, a representative from Coolmore confirmed Feb. 1.

The son of Pioneerof the Nile broke his maiden Sept. 2 in a 6 1/2-furlong maiden special weight over the main track at Del Mar after he finished second on debut at the seaside oval for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert Aug. 20. Campaigned by Susan Magnier, St Patrick's Day was a private purchase from breeder Jane Lyon's Summer Wind Farm.

"Bob Baffert sent St Patrick's Day back to Ashford following his maiden win in September due to a tendon injury," said Coolmore's Dermot Ryan. "We decided to seek specialist treatment in England and he is now back rehabilitating in Ireland. All going well, he could be campaigned in Europe this summer."

St Patrick's Day is the fourth foal out of the Yankee Gentleman mare Littleprincessemma. He was preceded by a full sister, Zayat Stables' homebred grade 1-placed American Cleopatra, a $1.9 million buyback at the 2017 Fasig-Tipton November sale. American Cleopatra was kept by the Zayats and is in foal to Uncle Mo .

Littleprincessemma, a $2.1 million purchase by Summer Wind through Taylor Made Sales Agency's consignment to the 2014 Fasig-Tipton November sale, also produced a 2016 Tapit filly named Chasing Yesterday, and foaled another Pioneerof the Nile colt, named Theprinceofthebes, in 2017.