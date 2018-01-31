Untamed Domain Starts Season in Dania Beach

After closing 2017 with a runner-up finish in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T), West Point Thoroughbreds' Untamed Domain will begin his 3-year-old season Feb. 3 in the $100,000 Dania Beach Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.

The one-mile Dania Beach on the Gulfstream turf has attracted 10 3-year-olds. Saturday's card also features the $100,000 Sweetest Chant Stakes (G3T) for 3-year-old fillies on the Gulfstream turf.

In the Dania Beach, Untamed Domain will make his first start since finishing one length behind Mendelssohn in the Juvenile Turf Nov. 3 at Del Mar. In that race, Untamed Domain rallied six wide, after being as far back as 13th early under Jose Ortiz, to secure the runner-up finish.

Raced exclusively on turf last season, Untamed Domain closed out the year with three straight graded stakes placings. He finished third in the With Anticipation Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course before taking the Summer Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine ahead of his Breeders' Cup effort.

Untamed Domain is trained by Graham Motion, who also conditioned his classic-winning sire Animal Kingdom . Eclipse Award winner Ortiz again will ride.

Awaiting Untamed Domain are three other stakes winners in Speed Franco, who will try to bounce back from his first off-the-board finish; Wildcat's Legacy, who will make his turf debut; and Renaisance Frolic, who enters off a close third in the Kitten's Joy Stakes at Gulfstream.

Intriguing runners making their stakes debuts include Cuestion de Tiempo, a son of The Factor who is perfect on grass after a pair of front-end wins at Tampa Bay Downs; Gidu, a son of Frankel who secured his maiden win when he won second-time out in December at Gulfstream; and Machtree, a son of Kitten's Joy who closed out 2017 with an allowance win at Gulfstream.

In the Sweetest Chant, trainer Chad Brown will send out two as he tries to win the mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies for a seventh straight year. Klaravich Stables' Data Dependent, who closed out her juvenile season with a runner-up finish in the Jimmy Durante Stakes on the Del Mar Turf; and Salsa Bella, who makes her North American debut after winning her first start in September at Bordeaux Le Bouscat.

One filly awaiting that duo is Cash Out, who returns to the turf for trainer Rusty Arnold after a third-place finish in the Golden Rod Stakes (G2) in November at Churchill Downs. Before that effort, the G. Watts Humphrey homebred finished second in the JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes (G3T) on the Keeneland turf.

"She's doing great. We gave her a planned little bit of time off, not on the farm or anything. We brought her down to Palm Meadows, put her in the round pen for a couple weeks, gave her a little vacation gearing up for her 3-year-old year," Arnold said. "We've got very high hopes for her."

Entries: Dania Beach S. (G3T) Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 03, 2018, Race 11 Grade IIIT

1m

Turf

$100,000

3 yo

5:16 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Speed Franco (KY) Emisael Jaramillo 120 Gustavo Delgado - 2 Cuestion de Tiempo (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 116 Ignacio Correas, IV - 3 Wildcat's Legacy (FL) Edgard J. Zayas 120 Ralph E. Nicks - 4 Cometin (KY) Marcos Meneses 116 Antonio Sano - 5 Golden Dragon (KY) Leonel Reyes 116 Mikhail Yanakov - 6 Untamed Domain (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 122 H. Graham Motion - 7 Gidu (IRE) John R. Velazquez 116 Todd A. Pletcher - 8 Renaisance Frolic (KY) Luis Saez 120 David Fawkes - 9 Channel Cat (KY) Javier Castellano 116 Todd A. Pletcher - 10 Machtree (KY) Jose Lezcano 116 Mark E. Casse -