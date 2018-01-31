Untamed Domain gallops ahead of the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar

Untamed Domain Starts Season in Dania Beach

Also Saturday, Brown goes for seventh straight Sweetest Chant win.

After closing 2017 with a runner-up finish in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T), West Point Thoroughbreds' Untamed Domain will begin his 3-year-old season Feb. 3 in the $100,000 Dania Beach Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park.

The one-mile Dania Beach on the Gulfstream turf has attracted 10 3-year-olds. Saturday's card also features the $100,000 Sweetest Chant Stakes (G3T) for 3-year-old fillies on the Gulfstream turf.

In the Dania Beach, Untamed Domain will make his first start since finishing one length behind Mendelssohn in the Juvenile Turf Nov. 3 at Del Mar. In that race, Untamed Domain rallied six wide, after being as far back as 13th early under Jose Ortiz, to secure the runner-up finish.

Raced exclusively on turf last season, Untamed Domain closed out the year with three straight graded stakes placings. He finished third in the With Anticipation Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course before taking the Summer Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine ahead of his Breeders' Cup effort.

Untamed Domain is trained by Graham Motion, who also conditioned his classic-winning sire Animal Kingdom . Eclipse Award winner Ortiz again will ride.

Awaiting Untamed Domain are three other stakes winners in Speed Franco, who will try to bounce back from his first off-the-board finish; Wildcat's Legacy, who will make his turf debut; and Renaisance Frolic, who enters off a close third in the Kitten's Joy Stakes at Gulfstream.

Intriguing runners making their stakes debuts include Cuestion de Tiempo, a son of The Factor  who is perfect on grass after a pair of front-end wins at Tampa Bay Downs; Gidu, a son of Frankel who secured his maiden win when he won second-time out in December at Gulfstream; and Machtree, a son of Kitten's Joy  who closed out 2017 with an allowance win at Gulfstream.

In the Sweetest Chant, trainer Chad Brown will send out two as he tries to win the mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies for a seventh straight year. Klaravich Stables' Data Dependent, who closed out her juvenile season with a runner-up finish in the Jimmy Durante Stakes on the Del Mar Turf; and Salsa Bella, who makes her North American debut after winning her first start in September at Bordeaux Le Bouscat. 

One filly awaiting that duo is Cash Out, who returns to the turf for trainer Rusty Arnold after a third-place finish in the Golden Rod Stakes (G2) in November at Churchill Downs. Before that effort, the G. Watts Humphrey homebred finished second in the JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes (G3T) on the Keeneland turf.

"She's doing great. We gave her a planned little bit of time off, not on the farm or anything. We brought her down to Palm Meadows, put her in the round pen for a couple weeks, gave her a little vacation gearing up for her 3-year-old year," Arnold said. "We've got very high hopes for her."

Entries: Dania Beach S. (G3T)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 03, 2018, Race 11

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:16 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Speed Franco (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEmisael Jaramillo120Gustavo Delgado-
2Cuestion de Tiempo (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateIrad Ortiz, Jr.116Ignacio Correas, IV-
3Wildcat's Legacy (FL)Edgard J. Zayas120Ralph E. Nicks-
4Cometin (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMarcos Meneses116Antonio Sano-
5Golden Dragon (KY)Leonel Reyes116Mikhail Yanakov-
6Untamed Domain (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz122H. Graham Motion-
7Gidu (IRE)John R. Velazquez116Todd A. Pletcher-
8Renaisance Frolic (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez120David Fawkes-
9Channel Cat (KY)Javier Castellano116Todd A. Pletcher-
10Machtree (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Lezcano116Mark E. Casse-

Entries: Sweetest Chant S. (G3T)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 03, 2018, Race 6

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 2:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Thewayiam (FR)Jose L. Ortiz118H. Graham Motion-
2Andina Del Sur (KY)Joel Rosario114Thomas Albertrani-
3Cash Out (KY)Nik Juarez114George R. Arnold, II-
4Data Dependent (KY)Javier Castellano114Chad C. Brown-
5Salsa Bella (FR)Irad Ortiz, Jr.114Chad C. Brown-
6My Favorite Gift (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEmisael Jaramillo114Gustavo Delgado-
7Go Noni Go (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione114Michael J. Maker-
8Queen's Fate (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux114Michael J. Maker-
9Arabella Bella (KY)Leonel Reyes114Mikhail Yanakov-