Rainbow Heir Retired to Ocala Stud

Rainbow Heir has been retired from racing and arrived Jan. 30 at Ocala Stud Farm in Florida, where he will take up his new career as a stallion in 2018. His fee has been set at $3,500 stands and nurses.

"Rainbow Heir arrived Tuesday afternoon and settled in beautifully. He's all class," Ocala Stud's David O'Farrell said of the son of Wildcat Heir who earned $804,395 on the racetrack. "You wouldn't know by looking at him that he just ran one of the fastest races in North America this year. We were fortunate to be down there to see it, and I thought, other than Gun Runner , nobody looked better than Rainbow Heir. And there were a lot of really nice horses down there, obviously."

A New Farm homebred trained by Jason Servis, Rainbow Heir was the New Jersey-bred Horse of the Year, champion handicap horse, and champion sprinter for the state in 2014. Recently he was named New Jersey-bred champion turf horse in 2017. From his nine stakes wins, five were on dirt and four on turf. He retired with a record of 14-4-3 from 31 starts.

Wildcat Heir has been Florida's leading sire the last four years, and six times total. Rainbow Heir is out of the stakes-placed Prospectors Gamble mare, Rainbow Pride.

Rainbow Heir is now available for inspection at Ocala Stud, which will host a daily open house for its stallions every Monday to Saturday through Feb. 15 from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.