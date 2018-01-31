Songbird Half Sister to Debut at Oaklawn Park

Song of Mine, a half sister to two-time champion Songbird, is scheduled to make her debut Feb. 1 at Oaklawn Park for trainer Dane Kobiskie and owner PTK LLC.

The daughter of Ghostzapper is entered in Thursday's seventh race, a one-mile maiden special weight event that has attracted seven other 3-year-old fillies.

The most expensive horse the family has purchased at public auction since entering the business approximately two decades ago, Song of Mine sold for $800,000 during the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Select yearling sale to Paula, Tom, and Kaitlin Haughey of PTK. Consigned by Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency, the filly was the second-most expensive yearling by Ghostzapper to sell at public auction at the time.

Song of Mine was purchased 12 days before Songbird won the Alabama Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course, her 10th consecutive victory. A daughter of Medaglia d'Oro , and champion at 2 and 3, Songbird retired with 13 victories from 15 starts and earnings of $4,692,000.

Bred by John Antonelli, the siblings are out of grade 2 winner Ivanavinalot, by West Acre.

"We've figured out along the way that most of the disappointment that occurs in this business stems from expectations, so I can tell you that, as owners, we shy away from forming them," said PTK racing manager Kaitlin Haughey. "Obviously we hope she does well, but she's a horse and this is horse racing. Anything can happen, and we love her win, lose, or draw. As for any attention she may get on the day, I hope she enjoys it. And our team deserves all the credit in the world for the incredible job they've done with her."

Song of Mine is among approximately 12 horses at Oaklawn that Kobiskie trains for PTK.

The dark bay or brown filly has posted three workouts at Oaklawn since Dec. 30, including her latest, a Jan. 22 half-mile drill from the gate in :48 flat that was the second-fastest of 93 recorded at the distance on the day.

"We give all our horses as much time as they need before they run, and Song of Mine is simply a big filly," Kaitlin Haughey said. "We wanted to give her as much time as she needed to grow, mature, and fill out. So in a sense she's right on schedule, but in actuality, there never was a schedule. We just listen to our horses, and to Dane, and let them tell us when the time is right."

At morning-line odds of 8-1, Song of Mine will break from post 2 under jockey David Cohen.

Haughey said the inspiration behind Song of Mine's name is a line from "The Christmas Waltz," a 1954 release by Frank Sinatra.

"We name our horses together as a family, and almost all of the names have stories behind them," Kaitlin Haughey said. "The lyric is: 'And this song of mine in three-quarter time.' It's a favorite song of ours, and who doesn't love Frank? It's rare that all three of us immediately agree on a name, so we jumped on it. Mom submitted the name less than two hours after we bought her."