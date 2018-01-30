More Added to Fasig-Tipton KY Winter Mixed Supplement

The latest additions to the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Winter Mixed Supplemental Catalogue are now available online.

The twenty-seven new entries, catalogued as hips 548-574, include racing and/or broodmare prospects, in-foal mares, and short yearlings.

These latest entries include:

* LIRICA (Hip 548): Daughter of KANTHAROS was a stakes winner at two and three. Immediate family of current leading three-year-old colt MCKINZIE. Catalogued as a racing/broodmare prospect with Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent.

* SECRET GARDEN (Hip 549): G1 winner in her native Peru hails from the immediate family of G1 winners BERNARDINI, CARA RAFAELA, and LOVE AND PRIDE. Catalogued as a racing/broodmare prospect with South Point Sales Agency, agent.

* GIRL TALK (Hip 574): Stakes-placed daughter of MEDAGLIA D'ORO is out of multiple graded stakes winner ONE CAROLINE. A $390,000 yearling, she is a half-sister to graded stakes placed IMPROV, and her female family includes European Champion ST. JOVITE. Catalogued as a racing/broodmare prospect with Denali Stud, agent.

The Kentucky Winter Mixed Sale will be held this coming Monday and Tuesday, February 5-6, in Lexington, Kentucky. The Supplemental Catalogue will be offered on Tuesday, February 6, following the conclusion of the main catalogue.

Print versions of the supplemental catalogue will be available on-site at Fasig-Tipton. The supplemental catalogue may also be viewed via the equineline sales catalogue app.



Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.