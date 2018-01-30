Plever Named Racing Secretary at Presque Isle Downs

Presque Isle Downs and Casino's General Manager, Kevin O'Sullivan, announced that racing veteran Allan Plever has been named the Racing Secretary at the Erie Thoroughbred racetrack.

Plever, who is a Pennsylvania native and a 1973 graduate of West Virginia University, returns to his home state in the key position of Racing Secretary. Plever began his 42+ year racing career at Finger Lakes in Canandaigua, New York where he spent eight years as their Director, Racing Secretary, and Assistant Secretary.

His extensive racing background will provide Presque Isle Downs with a more competitive edge by streamlining the racing staff at the Erie property. Plever will also be tasked with rewriting the condition books to help make better use of the horse population specific to age and gender which will increase the overall starts per race; a key component for growing handle at Presque Isle Downs.

Allan Plever has had an extensive passion for horseracing his entire life. He not only carries that enthusiasm into the bricks and mortar racing establishments, but he is also licensed as a Horse Owner; Assistant Trainer; and Jockey's Agent in several states throughout the East and Midwest.

"We're looking forward to adding another level of breadth to our racing team that can help us expand and grow our racing market share which ultimately will help us become more competitive with racetracks across the country," stated Kevin O'Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager of Presque Isle Downs. "Allan has come highly recommended from within the racing community and we are confident that he will help take our live racing to the next level at Presque Isle Downs," said O'Sullivan.

Allen is an active member of the HBPA, holds leadership positions with various racing industry committees, and a former member of the Kiwanis Club.

Todd Mostoller the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Horsemen Benevolent Protection Association (HBPA), stated "We are excited Allan Plever has joined the Presque Isle Downs racing team. Allan's experience, knowledge, and professionalism will greatly enhance our racing product."

A brief outline of Allan's racing background includes:

* Director of Racing / Racing Secretary -- Hawthorne Race Course, Cicero IL

* Racing Secretary -- Belterra Park, Cincinnati OH

* Vice President/Racing Secretary/General Manager -- Pinnacle New Boston MI

* Racing Secretary -- Great Lakes Downs, Muskegon MI

* Racing Secretary -- Sportsman's Park, Cicero IL

* Racing Secretary -- Penn National Race Course, Grantville PA

* Director/Racing Secretary/Handicapper -- Ladbroke -- DRC, Livonia MI

* Racing Secretary -- Eagle Downs / Keystone Race Track, Bensalem PA

* Director/Racing Secretary/Assistant Secretary -- Finger Lakes, Canadaigua, NY

The Erie racetrack races 100 days from mid-May through the first week of October each year.

