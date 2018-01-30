Almasty Added to Pin Oak Lane Farm Roster

Pin Oak Lane Farm, near New Freedom, Pa., announced Jan. 30 the addition of Almasty to its roster for 2018. The only son of Scat Daddy to stand in the Mid-Atlantic region will stand for an introductory fee of $2,500 live foal, with discounts available if breeding two ($2,000) or three or more ($1,500) mares.

John Wentworth owns and raced the 6-year-old grade 3 winner since April of his sophomore racing season. The stallion's third dam is Flight Dancer, who is also in the family of Horses of the Year Gun Runner and Saint Liam.

A four-time winner from nine starts at 3, Almasty became a graded winner when scoring by 4 1/4 lengths in Churchill Downs' Commonwealth Turf Stakes (G3T) at 8 1/2 furlongs, defeating graded stakes winners Saham, Granny's Kitten, and One Go All Go. At 4 he finished third in the listed Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint Stakes, less than two lengths behind Successful Native and Hogy, and retired with nine on-the-board finishes in 16 starts while earning $239,281.

Out of the Pleasant Colony mare Minicolony, Almasty is a half brother to black-type runner Suzy Smart (Smart Strike), group stakes-placed York Glory, and stakes-placed Sea Pines. His second dam is Irish champion 2-year-old Minstrella, a three-time group 1 winner and dam of graded winner and stakes producer Colonial Minstrel, graded winner and graded producer Minidar, and graded-placed, black-type producer Unrestrained.