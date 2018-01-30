Successful Sprinter Green Mask Retired to Old Friends

Multiple graded stakes winner and sprint superstar Green Mask has been retired to Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Center near Georgetown, Ky.

Michael Blowen, founder and president of Old Friends, made the announcement Jan. 30.

Trained most recently by Brad Cox for owner Abdullah Saeed Almaddah, the now 7-year-old gelded son of Mizzen Mast was retired from racing in September 2017 after suffering a fractured sesamoid in his left foreleg during a Belmont Park workout.

In a career that spanned five seasons, Green Mask traversed the country—starting on 11 different ovals—as well as the globe, racing at Woodbine, Meydan, and Sha Tin. His top victories include the Highlander Stakes (G2T), the Twin Spires Turf Sprint presented by TwinSpires.com (G3T), and his last start, the Troy Handicap, where he pushed his career earnings past $1 million.

In 27 starts Green Mask, bred in Kentucky by D.J. Stable, captured eight wins and career earnings of $1,064,761.

"Green Mask always gave 110% on the track," Cox said. "When he was injured it was devastating to the whole team. We're so thankful to New Bolton Center and Dr. (Dean) Richardson, who helped save his life and make retirement even possible. And we are so grateful that Green Mask will now spend his retirement years at Old Friends."

"Our thanks to Brad Cox, Mr. Almaddah, and the people at Dell Ridge who took such good care of Green Mask following his surgery," Blowen said. "We're very thrilled to have him with us. He was a wonderful racehorse that certainly earned his retirement, and his wonderful disposition, I'm sure, will make him a big fan favorite."