Jockey Club Again to Award Scholarships

The Jockey Club announced Jan. 30 that it will again be awarding $21,000 in college scholarships for the academic year that begins in the fall of 2018.

The Jockey Club Scholarship, which is being offered for the second year, will provide $15,000 ($7,500 per semester) to a student who is pursuing a bachelor's degree or higher at any university and has demonstrated interest in pursuing a career in the Thoroughbred racing industry.

The following criteria will be considered for The Jockey Club Scholarship: career aspirations, activities involving the equine or Thoroughbred industry, and high academic achievement.

That scholarship complements The Jockey Club Jack Goodman Scholarship, which was created in 2007 and is awarded annually to a student or students at the University of Arizona's Race Track Industry Program (RTIP). The annual $6,000 ($3,000 per semester) Jack Goodman Scholarship is based on academic achievement, a proposed career path in the Thoroughbred racing industry, and previous industry involvement.

The deadline for both applications is March 31, 2018.

"The Jockey Club strives to facilitate the involvement of young individuals in horse racing," said James L. Gagliano, president and chief operating officer of The Jockey Club. "These scholarships will reward students who are passionate about the sport and interested in working in the industry upon graduation."

Goodman, a resident of Tucson, is a longtime member of The Jockey Club and is one of three founders of the RTIP. To date, there have been 11 recipients of The Jockey Club Jack Goodman Scholarship, and nine of them are working in the racing industry.

Applications and other pertinent information about both scholarships are available at jockeyclub.com under Advocacy/Promotion, Education. The recipients of each scholarship will be announced this summer.

