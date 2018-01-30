Keeneland Names Bowditch Australasian Representative

Keeneland has named Barry Bowditch as its new Australasian representative, succeeding Vin Cox. Bowditch is the new Managing Director of Magic Millions, which conducts more than 25 Thoroughbred auctions each year in Australia.

"Keeneland is excited to have Barry join our sales team, which works year-round to recruit buyers from all corners of the world to come here to acquire racing and breeding stock," Keeneland Vice President of Racing and Sales Bob Elliston said. "Our sales staff travels throughout the year and works closely with all of our international representatives. Barry joins Ed Prosser in Europe, Kate Hunter in Japan and David Snodgrass in China in Keeneland's efforts to produce the industry's deepest buying bench."

Bowditch was born into a racing family, and his father was a successful trainer. After finishing his schooling by age 17, he went to work for William Inglis & Son as a pedigree consultant. In 2005, he began working for Magic Millions as a bloodstock consultant and was promoted in subsequent years to the roles of Sales and Selection Manager and Bloodstock Manager. He recently became Managing Director of Magic Millions upon the conclusion of its successful yearling and racehorse sales.

"Vin has done a wonderful job in his time at Keeneland and to be offered to step into his shoes as Australasian Representative is an honor," Bowditch said. "I look forward to continuing the relationships with our clients on this side of world, as well as fostering new business for Keeneland."

Keeneland is the world's largest Thoroughbred auction house and conducts three premier sales each year. The 2018 January Horses of All Ages Sale recorded double-digit increases in gross, average and median and the sale of two horses for $1 million or more.

The next auction is the prestigious September Yearling Sale (Sept. 10-22), followed by the November Breeding Stock Sale (Nov. 5-16) and January Horses of All Ages Sale (Jan. 7-11, 2019).

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.