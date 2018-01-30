BSW Bloodstock's Weisbord Joins WHOA

Following are comments from Bradley Weisbord, founder of BSW Bloodstock and Elite Sales, upon joining the Water Hay Oats Alliance, which supports federal legislation that would give oversight of the sport's drug testing to the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Weisbord: BSW Bloodstock manages hundreds of horses for some of the top owners on an international basis as well as across the country. BSW has run horses at 90% of the tracks in America and has dealt with almost every racing jurisdiction, all of which have their own rules and regulations on racing medication.

It is absurd.

Moreover, as someone who is very involved in the European market and bringing horses to America from overseas, it is evident that race day medication is a hindrance to the breed.

It is my opinion that for racing to move forward, the entire United States should be governed under one uniform medication policy and that performance drugs should be abolished.

It is time for industry members to start thinking about the future of horse racing on the whole. This is why I support WHOA.



More about Bradley Weisbord

Bradley Weisbord is the founder of BSW Bloodstock and ELiTE Sales. His clients include prominent owners such as Sol Kumin, Winstar Farm, Gary Barber, SF Bloodstock, Richard Santulli, Bobby Flay, Zayat Stables, Mike Dubb, Glen Hill Farm, Everett Dobson, Hill 'n' Dale Farm, Taylor Made Farm, China Horse Club, and Coolmore.

Before forming BSW Bloodstock and ELiTE Sales, Weisbord served as chief operating officer of Team Valor International. He began his professional career in Thoroughbred racing as the stallion and business manager for Ahmed Zayat's Zayat Stables. He was later named racing manager for Zayat Stables, a position he held for two years.

A 2007 graduate of the University of Wisconsin with degrees in Economics and Real Estate, Weisbord currently serves on the Breeders' Cup board and splits time between Kentucky, New York, and South Florida with his wife, Rebecca.

