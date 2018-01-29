Good Magic, Gun Runner Top Initial NTRA Polls

Newly crowned champion 2-year-old Male Good Magic tops the first Top 3-year-old Poll of the 2018 season released Jan. 29 by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association.

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll

Rank Horse Votes (first-place votes)

1. Good Magic 355 (24)

2. Bolt d'Oro 329 (11)

3. McKinzie 244 (2)

4. Solomini 198

5. Instilled Regard 189

6. Catholic Boy 154 (1)

7. Mask 113

8. Firenze Fire 107

9. Enticed 85

10. Mourinho 73

Horse of the Year and champion Older Male Gun Runner is number one on the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll for horses 4-years-old and up (36 first-place votes; 360 points). Trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen for Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm, the son of Candy Ride (ARG) finished out his racing career with an emphatic victory in the second running of the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 27 at Gulfstream Park.

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll

Rank Horse Votes (first-place votes)

1. Gun Runner 360 (36)

2. West Coast 341 (2)

3. World Approval 219

4. Forever Unbridled 162

5. Gunnevera 151

6. Abel Tasman 130

7. Roy H 98

8. Sharp Azteca 94

9. Beach Patrol 78

10. Unique Bella 75

The NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes Nov. 5, after the running of the Breeders' Cup World Championships.



