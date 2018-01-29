Gun Runner

Anne M. Eberhardt

Good Magic, Gun Runner Top Initial NTRA Polls

Gun Runner topped the first 2018 poll for all horses.

  • NTRA Press Release
  • Release Date: January 29, 2018

Newly crowned champion 2-year-old Male Good Magic tops the first Top 3-year-old Poll of the 2018 season released Jan. 29 by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association.

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll
Rank Horse    Votes (first-place votes)
1.    Good Magic    355 (24)
2.    Bolt d'Oro    329 (11)
3.    McKinzie    244 (2)
4.    Solomini    198
5.    Instilled Regard 189
6.    Catholic Boy   154 (1)
7.    Mask    113
8.    Firenze Fire    107
9.    Enticed    85
10.    Mourinho    73

Horse of the Year and champion Older Male Gun Runner  is number one on the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll for horses 4-years-old and up (36 first-place votes; 360 points). Trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen for Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm, the son of Candy Ride (ARG) finished out his racing career with an emphatic victory in the second running of the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 27 at Gulfstream Park.

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll
Rank Horse    Votes (first-place votes)
1.    Gun Runner    360 (36)
2.    West Coast    341 (2)
3.    World Approval    219
4.    Forever Unbridled    162
5.    Gunnevera    151
6.    Abel Tasman    130
7.    Roy H    98
8.    Sharp Azteca    94
9.    Beach Patrol    78
10.  Unique Bella    75

 The NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes Nov. 5, after the running of the Breeders' Cup World Championships.
 

