Farm Where Reload Stands Delivers His First Foal

Sherry Mclean got the thrill Jan. 28 of delivering the first reported foal by her first-crop sire and grade 3 winner Reload , who stands at Mclean's Northern Dawn Stables near Hillsburgh, Ontario.

The chestnut colt is out of the winning Seeking the Gold mare Dance in the Snow and was bred by Lindy Barrow. Dance in the Snow is out of the Bold Executive daughter Broadway Lights, a half sister to stakes winner and multiple stakes producer Christmas Time (Gilded Time)

"He is a nice, big foal with lots of bone," Mclean said.

Reload is a 9-year-old son of Hard Spun out of Hidden Reserve (Mr. Prospector) who was bred and raced by Phipps Stable. He won his first stakes in the Canadian Turf Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park and captured another in the Tampa Bay Stakes (G3T) in 2016. He retired with an 8-4-3 record out of 24 starts and earnings of $567,504.

Hidden Reserve was also bred and raced by Ogden Mills "Dinny" Phipps. She won four times and placed three graded stakes: second in the Demoiselle Stakes (G2) and Bed o'Roses Breeders' Cup Handicap (G3) and third in the Shuvee Handicap (G2). Reload is a half brother to graded stakes winners Philanthropist (Kris S.) and Defer (Danzig).

Reload stands for CA$3,000 for 2018.

