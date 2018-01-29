Season Debuts Near for Untamed Domain, Best Performance

Season debuts are drawing near for two runners who could become stars in their respective divisions.

West Point Thoroughbreds' grade 2 winner Untamed Domain, runner-up to Mendelssohn by a length in the Nov. 3 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) at Del Mar, will target the Feb. 3 Dania Beach Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park for his first start as a sophomore. But the Animal Kingdom colt may switch surfaces in the future, West Point president Terry Finley said Jan. 29.

'We're really excited about Untamed Domain. He worked Saturday at Palm Meadows (five furlongs on the turf in 1:02 2/5)," Finley said. "We worked him on the grass; we're going to take a swing on the dirt, but we're not going to do it off the bench. He hasn't run since the Breeders' Cup so we didn't want to run on dirt before we had a good handle on his fitness level."

Untamed Domain was bred in Kentucky by Clearsky Farms out of the Lear Fan mare Ciao, and was a $90,000 purchase by West Point from the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale. He won the Sept. 17 Summer Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine for trainer Graham Motion before his Breeders' Cup run, and was third at Saratoga Race Course in the Aug. 30 With Anticipation Stakes (G3T) after breaking his maiden there one start prior.

West Point also has the runner-up from the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T), Best Performance, owned in partnership with Tango Uniform Racing and Robert Masiello. The Broken Vow filly missed to Rushing Fall by three-quarters of a length Nov. 3 at Del Mar. Since breaking her maiden at first asking for trainer Christophe Clement in May, Best Performance has been second in five straight stakes, including the graded Schuylerville Stakes (G3) at Saratoga and the Miss Grillo Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park.

The $200,000 Florida Oaks (G3T) March 10 at Tampa Bay Downs is the target for Best Performance, a $300,000 purchase by West Point from William B. Harrigan's consignment to Fasig-Tipton's Gulfstream sale of 2-year-olds in training. The filly, bred in Kentucky by Mercedes Stables out of Smart Strike mare Give My Regards, was a $185,000 find by Bradley Thoroughbreds from Burleson Farms' draft at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale. Her last work was four furlongs in :50 flat on the dirt at Payson Park training center.