Mav Master is 50th Stakes Winner for Mizzen Mast

Texas-bred Mav Master became the 50th black-type winner for Juddmonte Farms' Mizzen Mast when the Hal Browning homebred won Sam Houston Race Park's Jan. 27 Richard King Turf Stakes.

The 5-year-old gelding earned black-type in his third start in stakes company in a race that eluded him a year ago. Mav Master finished second in the 2017 edition of the Richard King Turf to the Broken Vow gelding Can't Be Wrong.

In this year's Richard King Turf, which was moved to the sloppy main track, Mav Master ran much closer to the pace and prevailed by a neck over multiple stakes-placed winner Special Praise. Mav Master was a close second choice in the wagering to favored Can't Be Wrong, who was not a factor and finished seventh.

Browning has been cultivating Mav Master's family since he bought the gelding's third dam Fifth Question (by Fifth Marine) at the 1988 Heritage Place Fall sale for $38,000 to dissolve a partnership. Fifth Question produced five winners from five foals, including grade 3-placed winner Ozwaki (Miswaki) and Miss Diamond Mine (Mining). As a racehorse, Miss Diamond Mine became a stakes winner and was stakes-placed five times. As a mare, Miss Diamond Mine has produced five winners from five foals, which includes full siblings five-time black-type winner Annie Savoy and stakes-placed winner Hollywood Ice, who compiled a 17-14-11 record in 67 starts.

Mav Master is out of Annie Savoy, a daughter of Langfuhr , who has produced four winners out of six to race, including stakes-placed winner Beau's Angel (Speightstown ).

Mizzen Mast is a grade 1 winner bred and raced by Khalid Abdullah's Juddmonte Farms, which recently received its fourth outstanding owner Eclipse Award. The son of Cozzene out of Kinema (Graustark) won at first asking at 2 and became group-placed in his second start. At 3, he won the Prix de Guiche (G3) and finished second in the Juddmonte Grand Prix de Paris (G1) before being sent to trainer Bobby Frankel in the United States. Mizzen Mast ended his sophomore campaign with victories in the Bien Bien Stakes and the Malibu Stakes (G1). He made one start at 4, taking the Strub Stakes (G2) before being retired.

As a sire, Mizzen Mast has 22 graded/group winners among his 50 black-type winners, which include six millionaires and nine grade/group 1 winners. The stallion's chief earner to date is Hong Kong group 1 winner Sea Defence, who won the Stewards' Cup (G1) and was second in the Longines Hong Kong Mile (G1) on the way to accumulating $2,113,227 in purses. Mizzen Mast's most accomplished runner is arguably his daughter Mizdirection, who had nine black-type wins among her 11 career victories. She counted consecutive wins in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) in 2012-13 among her six graded stakes scores.

Mizzen Mast has an additional 43 black-type placed runners among his 521 winners through Jan. 28. His progeny have earned $54,355,241 in purses, or an average of $73,552 per starter. The stallion stands at Juddmonte Farms near Lexington for a 2018 fee of $10,000.