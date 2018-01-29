Gulfstream's Mandatory Pick 6 Payout Brings $15,566.10

North American Pick 6 wagering records were set Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park, spurred by a scheduled 20-cent Rainbow 6 mandatory payout that yielded a payoff of $15,566.10 to multiple ticketholders with all six winners.

When betting on the wager concluded, the pool was $19,779,235, which shattered the Pick 6 pool record of $15,285,707 set March 26, 2016 at Gulfstream, when a carryover of $4.5 million was at stake.

A total of $15,788,224 was wagered into the Rainbow 6 Sunday, eclipsing the $10,782,375 wagered at Gulfstream on that March 2016 date.

A jackpot carryover of $3,991,011 served as incentive for the Jan. 28 Rainbow 6, which went unsolved for 39 consecutive programs through Saturday's $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) card.

Madame Uno ($11.80) kicked off the six-race sequence with a victory in the seventh race, followed by Nootka Sound ($10.60) in the eighth, Dreaming of Jo Jo ($5.60) in the ninth, First Distinction ($3.80) in the 10th, Stormymeister ($8.40) in the 11th, and Forest Gator ($74) in the 12th.

On non-mandatory payout days, the carryover jackpot is only paid out when there is a single, unique ticket with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70% of that day's pool gets paid out to bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30% is carried over to the jackpot pool. On days when a mandatory payout is scheduled, the entire pool is shared by those holding tickets with the most winners.

The Rainbow 6 was last solved by a single bettor Dec. 9, for a jackpot payout of $98,309.32.