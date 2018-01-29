Strategic Dreams Wins Ruthless by Daylight

Strategic Dreams found the slop to her liking in a 3 1/4-length rout of the $100,000 Ruthless Stakes for 3-year-old fillies Jan. 28 at Aqueduct Racetrack.

With Manny Franco aboard, the daughter of Archarcharch broke from post 6 over a sloppy and sealed track and settled near the back of the six-horse field. As Danyelli and Paranoia battled up front through fractions of :22.90 and 46.93, Strategic Dreams bided her time before being asked at the three-eighths pole. The Rudy Rodriguez trainee was guided four wide into the stretch, taking over from Danyelli and brushing away a challenge from Blushing Justine to earn the victory.

Strategic Dreams completed the seven-furlong distance in a final time of 1:27.02. Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, she returned $3.90, $2.70, and $2.10. Following Blushing Justine were Danyelli, Paranoia, Wall of Compassion and Dream Fever to complete the order of finish.

"I followed the instructions," Franco said. "Rudy told me don't be too aggressive early, just let her settle, and that's what we did. And then she came running when I asked her.

"I think she is a nice filly. She has a good future. I am so thankful they give me the opportunity to ride her, and we got it done. (Rudy) told me she will run on anything, anywhere."

It was the second straight stakes victory for Strategic Dreams, who was exiting a win in the Gin Talking Stakes at Laurel Park. She has won four out of five starts and her latest score raised her earnings to $202,200 for owners Pick Six Racing, Ian Behar, and Theresa Cotrone. She was bred in Florida out of the D'wildcat mare D'fashion, and sold to Pick Six for $25,000 at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2017 2-year-olds in training sale, where she was consigned by A. Clare Silva Jr.

"She is a versatile filly and lets you do what you want," Rodriguez said. "She can go on the lead, she can take it back, nothing matters to her. She keeps grinding and just does the job."