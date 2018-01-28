Protonico's First Foal Born at Sumaya Farm

Protonico , a four-time graded stakes-winning son of Giant's Causeway , sired his first reported foal Jan. 23 when a colt was born at Sumaya Farm near Paris, KY.

Bred by Oussama Aboughazale's International Equities Holdings Inc., the bay colt is out of the Empire Maker mare Bonnie's Empire, who hails from the immediate family of grade 1 winners Chief Bearhart and Explosive Red.

"This colt possesses a lot of the stallion's qualities," said Frances Relihan, manager of Sumaya Farm. "He has a strong body and is very balanced, with a lot of bone. We are really looking forward to seeing him develop."

Protonico's four graded wins for Sumaya U.S. Stable—victories in the Alysheba Stakes (G2) at Churchill Downs, Smarty Jones Stakes (G3) at Parx Racing, Discovery Handicap (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack, and Ben Ali Stakes (G3) at Keeneland—are more than any other son of Giant's Causeway standing stud in North America

An earner of $997,587, Protonico is an Aboughazale homebred out of the A.P. Indy mare Alpha Spirit. His second dam is three-time grade 1 winner Wild Spirit (CHI), who took the 2003 Ruffian Handicap (G1) at Saratoga Race Course.

Protonico is set to stand his second season in 2018 for a fee of $6,500 stands and nurses at Darby Dan Farm.