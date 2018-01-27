Oh Susanna Bests Elders to Take Sun Met

Youth was served in the Sun Met Celebrated with G.H. Mumm (G1) at Kenilworth Jan. 27 as Oh Susanna (AUS), the only 3-year-old and the only filly in the 18-horse field, prevailed by a half length.

Last Winter (SAF), a late-developing 4-year-old, finished second with two of South Africa's most renowned older horses, Marinaresco (SAF) and Legal Eagle, settling for third and fourth in the 2,000-meters race. Marinaresco is a 5-year-old gelding by Silvano. Legal Eagle, by Greys Inn, is six. Much of the pre-race discussion was about which of the nation's younger horses might be positioned to move up into the top ranks.

Legal Eagle, a multiple group 1 winner, went to the post as the favorite but drew and outside gate and conceded significant weight to Oh Susanna. He seized the lead inside the 200-meter mark but could not hold it as Oh Susanna edged past and Last Winter came flying as jockey Grant van Niekerk already was celebrating.

"It was a rough race, and she took time to unwind," van Niekerk told TABNews. "But I knew I'd get there. I've got goosebumps."

Van Niekerk himself contributed to the youth movement. He is 26.

Oh Susanna, a Street Cry filly out of the Touch Gold mare Sharp Susan, finished in 2:03.50 for trainer Justin Snaith, who snared his first Sun Met win after the race had eluded him and his father, Chris, for decades.

Oh Susanna broke through at the group 1 level in her previous race, winning the Cartier Paddock Stakes for fillies and mares on Jan. 6. The Sun Met was her third win from eight career starts.

South African racing officials said Oh Susanna became the first 3-year-old filly winner of the Sun Met since Black Bess in 1905.