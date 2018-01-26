Neolithic to Stand at Pleasant Acres in Florida

Multiple grade 1-placed Neolithic, who retired from racing in December, will stand at Joe and Helen Barbazon's Pleasant Acres Stallions in Morriston, Fla., for the 2018 breeding season. He is the first son of Harlan's Holiday to stand in the state.

"Helen and I have made it our mission to bring stallions to Florida that offer Florida breeders new blood each year," Joe Barbazon said. "Neolithic will be the first Harlan's Holiday to stand in Florida and we are proud of that. Not only is he the first, but he is also his sire's highest earner, who finished a brilliant third to Longines highest-rated racehorse, Arrogate , in the Pegasus (World Cup) right here in Florida. We couldn't be more pleased."

WINCZE HUGHES: Multiple Grade 1-Placed Neolithic Retired

Harlan's Holiday was a multiple grade 1-winning millionaire on the racetrack and a proven sire of sires, who's sons include Into Mischief and the 2012 champion 2-year-old male Shanghai Bobby .

"We are extremely excited with the opportunity of standing Harlan's Holiday's leading earner, Neolithic. Harlan's Holiday is quickly proving himself to be a sire of sires, and with Neolithic being out of a Victory Gallop mare, it will provide Florida breeders with the best of both worlds—stamina and speed," said director of bloodstock Michelle Hemingway.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Neolithic won three of his 12 starts and secured three grade 1 placings. In 2017 he finished third in both the Pegasus World Cup and the Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline (G1), again behind Arrogate and 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner . Neolithic retired with $2,278,028 in earnings.

He was purchased by Starlight Racing from the 2014 Keeneland September yearling sale for $460,000 and was campaigned in parternship by Starlight Racing and Qatar Racing.

Neolithic will join stallions Amira's Prince, Anthony's Cross , Beau Choix , Handsome Mike , Long Island Sound , Poseidon's Warrior , Ride On Curlin , and Treasure Beach at the 220-acre farm located just northwest of Ocala, Fla. His fee has not been announced.