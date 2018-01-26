Giant Expectations Forces Welcome Change in Plans

California owner Ryan Exline admits that a month ago he didn't expect to be traveling this week to the East Coast.

"Spending the final weekend of January in Miami was definitely not on my calendar," he said.

Then Giant Expectations forced Exline to call his travel agent by posting a frontrunning, 3 1/4-length victory under jockey Gary Stevens at 13-1 odds in the San Antonio Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park Dec. 26. Heavily favored TVG Pacific Classic (G1) winner and Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) runner-up Collected finished third behind him.

"That was quite exciting. It was a little unexpected, considering who was in the race, and unexpected to see him on the lead," said trainer Peter Eurton. "We're absolutely proud of him."

Before long The Stronach Group offered one of its spots in the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream Park to Exline and his partner Justin Border, who operate as Exline-Border Racing, and their partners in Giant Expectations, Gatto Racing and Garrett Zubok.

"I was not expecting the Pegasus at all," said Eurton, who also trained the recently retired Champagne Room, the 2016 champion 2-year-old filly and 14 Hands Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) winner owned in part by Exline-Border Racing. "It was a surprising development."

It turned out to be an offer they couldn't refuse.

"We always thought so much of him and he got a great trip, but he also showed what he can really do in the San Antonio," Exline said. "That gave us the leap of faith to take on the best horses in the world."

Considering that Giant Expectations finished a weak sixth in the Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1), his presence in a field of 12 Jan. 27 for the world's richest race surely rates as a surprising turn of events.

Though that might not be as startling as the son of Frost Giant's unlikely backstory, which involves being a New York-bred who is owned by Californians and has raced in the Golden State in 11 of his 13 starts.

In a sense Exline and his partners have a horse whose career has twisted the lines of a famous Frank Sinatra song. He's a New Yorker who has proved that he can make it in California, and perhaps he can make it anywhere.

"The state where the horse is from doesn't matter. Things have worked out great for us," Exline said. "New York has a great incentive program for the horses bred there and it has better stallions than California."

The person behind this story of a horse who was sent west to find success is Kentucky-based bloodstock agent Marette Farrell. "Marette has been a godsend to us," Exline said.

For Farrell the Pegasus will be an unforgettable experience due to a personal entry. Aside from advising Exline and Co. to buy Giant Expectations for $135,000 at the 2015 Ocala March 2-year-olds in training sale, she recommended that Speedway Stable buy Collected, the 8-1 co-third choice in the Pegasus, at the same sale.

"How cool is that? It's amazing to have two horses in a $16 million race," Farrell said. "I feel very lucky."

While Farrell says it makes good economic sense to buy a New York-bred, the horse's home state was not what attracted her to him at first.

"Obviously we discussed he was a New York state-bred, but at the end of the day, the main thing is to buy the best horse you can within your budget. We felt he had a beautiful breeze and we thought he could be a very talented horse, regardless which part of the country he raced," Farrell said. "Ryan and Justin are very business-like and always have a gameplan and they thought it made sense to do it."

Giant Expectations, who was bred by Sunrise Stables, started his career in California as a 3-year-old with limited success. Though winless in his first six starts, he finished second twice—once to all-time leading earner and 2017 Pegasus winner Arrogate —and finished no worse than fourth in the six starts.

After lung issues sidelined the son of the Is It True mare Sarahisittrue for 11 months, Eurton sent Giant Expectations to New York to begin his 4-year-old season in 2017. They were rewarded with maiden and allowance wins in New York-bred races at Belmont Park by a combined 12 1/4 lengths in a 10-day span. He then was returned to California to take advantage of Del Mar's "Ship and Win" program.

A second in an allowance race led to a 1 1/2-length score in the Pat O'Brien Stakes (G2) at seven furlongs and increased the expectations for the New York-bred. They dipped a bit after dull efforts in a fifth-place finish in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship (G1) and the Dirt Mile, but then soared to gargantuan heights after the San Antonio.

Their success with Giant Expectations also prompted Farrell to purchase two other New York-breds for Exline and Border. One of them is the 3-year-old filly Newport Breeze, a daughter of Majestic Warrior who was bought for $100,000 at the 2017 OBS March sale of 2-year-olds in training and finished second in the Seeking the Ante Stakes for state-breds at Saratoga Race Course last year. They also have a newly turned 2-year-old Itsmyluckyday colt named Mr Wonderful, who was bought for $80,000 at the Keeneland September yearling sale.

"I've developed a fascination with buying New York State-breds and taking them to California. We don't look for New York State-breds necessarily. We just look for the best horses," Exline said. "We like to watch our horses, but as we grow our stable, we'll probably keep a few horses in New York permanently."

This weekend it's watching his horse race in Florida that will occupy Exline's attention. The draw was not kind to Giant Expectations, as he landed the outside post in a race topped by Horse of the Year Gun Runner . Yet the way he has been training has given his connections hope their 5-year-old will outrun his 30-1 morning-line odds.

"I couldn't ask for him to be doing any better. He's looking great. He's holding his flesh and looks happy and healthy," Eurton said. "We just have to hope he can get a trip. From post 12 it's a good thing if your horse likes to run on the outside and a bad thing that you can lose ground on the turn. We'll be up there near the lead. It's a very tough assignment, but I've seen crazy things happen. Maybe everything can fall into place and he'll run the race of his life."