Malibu Moon Filly Tops Final OBS Winter Session

Hip 745, a daughter of Malibu Moon consigned by Summerfield, went to agent Patrice Miller of EQB for $150,000 to top the open session of the 2018 Ocala Breeders' Sales' winter mixed sale.

The bay yearling filly out of graded stakes winner Yara, by Put It Back—one of the last horses into the ring—was bred in Kentucky by Spendthrift Farm and was previously purchased privately by Raul and Martha Reyes of King's Equine.

"She's a nice filly who's done nothing but get better and better," said Francis Vanlangendonck of Summerfield. "I kind of like having the last nice horse in the sale, and that was the plan. I normally do better with that."

Miller declined to say who she was representing for the purchase, but said it was an end-user and that it was uncertain whether the filly would be retained by the buyer or offered at a later sale.

"It just shows you don't have to be in the (consignor) preferred session (to bring a top price)," she said. "It's a good, fair price for the filly. She is out of a graded stakes-winning mare who had big earnings. She's an early foal and I thought she was precocious."

Hip 575, a yearling son of Commissioner also consigned by Summerfield, was purchased for $60,000 by First Finds. The bay colt is out of stakes winner Lunarlady, by Yes It's True, a half sister to graded stakes winners Astrology and Lunarpal.

Sarah Sharp paid $60,000 for Hip 675, a bay yearling filly by Tapiture consigned by Pelican State Thoroughbreds. A half sister to recently stakes-placed Girls Life, she's out of Saucey Officer, by Officer, a half sister to graded stakes-placed stakes winner Daniel My Brother.

Summerfield was also the consignor of Hip 564, a yearling bay colt by The Big Beast , purchased by Calumet Farm for $51,000. He's out of Lets Dance Charlie, by Indian Charlie, a half sister to graded stakes-placed Join in the Dance.

For the open session, 202 horses sold for a total of $1,630,900, compared with 178 horses bringing $695,700 in 2017. The average price rose to $8,074, compared with $3,908 last year, while the median price was $3,500, compared with $2,000 a year ago. The 26% buyback rate was down from 38.6% in 2017.

The overall sale topper was Hip 30, a yearling daughter of Violence consigned by Gem Racing, who sold for $200,000 to SBM, agent for East Hickman Racing. The dark bay or brown filly is out of stakes winner Carphonic, by Lion Heart.

For the consignor preferred session, 149 horses sold for a total of $3,599,200, compared with 91 horses grossing $1,586,000 in 2017. The average price was $24,156, up 38.6% compared with $17,429 a year ago, while the median price rose to $12,000, compared with $10,000 last year. The buyback rate was 28.7%, compared to 43.5% last year.

During the horses of racing age session, 56 horses grossed $874,500, compared with 57 selling for a total of $656,000 in 2017. The average was $15,616, up 35.7% from $11,509 a year ago, while the median price was $9,000, compared to $8,000 last year. The 11.1% buyback rate improved from 12.3% in 2017.

In total 407 horses sold for $6,104,600, compared to 326 horses bringing $2,937,700 in 2017. The average was $14,999, compared with $9,011, while the median price was $6,000, compared with $4,350 a year ago. The overall buyback rate was 25.3%, down from 36.8% in 2017. Seven horses brought $100,000 or more compared to one last year.

Next on the OBS agenda is the March sale of 2-year-olds in training scheduled for March 13-14. The under tack show is set for March 8-10, beginning each morning at 8 a.m. ET.