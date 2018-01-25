Valiant Minister to Stand at Bridlewood

Baoma Corporation's Valiant Minister, a record-priced 2-year-old at Ocala Breeders' Sales, has been retired and will take up stud duty at Bridlewood Farm near Ocala, Fla. The 2018 fee for the 5-year-old son of Candy Ride will be $2,500 stands and nurses.

"Valiant Minister could have been any kind. Everything about him suggested he was a serious racehorse," said George Isaacs, Bridlewood's general manager. "He showed at both OBS and Santa Anita that he was a special talent, but unfortunately had a significant stall accident that cut his career short.

"I believe Florida breeders will be the benefactors now, because this horse has quite a lot to offer. He's a great blend of Candy Ride and Deputy Minister: big, strapping physical, very well made, a lot of substance, and Candy Ride is on fire with a lot of exciting colts going right now."

Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings out of the Deputy Minister mare Spooky Minister, Valiant Minister is a full brother to grade 1-placed Moe Candy and grade 3-placed Holy Candy. His second dam is grade 1 winner Lunar Spook.

Valiant Minister was purchased by Baoma Corp. for $680,000 from the Eddie Woods consignment to the 2015 OBS June 2-year-olds and horses of racing age sale after he breezed a bullet eighth-mile in :09 4/5 seconds. The price marked a new OBS June record.

Valiant Minister won on debut at Santa Anita Park in January of 2017, drawing off by 2 1/4 lengths over Lord Simba in a hand ride to stop the clock in 1:08.84 for six furlongs. It was another 12 3/4 lengths back to the third-place finisher. The runner up came back to break his maiden and then win the Los Angeles Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita in his subsequent two starts.

"Valiant Minister was probably the fastest first-time starter I ever trained. Just super freaky, like a Maclean's Music ," said Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. "When he broke his maiden, right away, we were thinking we are going to win something huge with this horse. His speed figures were ridiculous. He ran a 3 on (Ragozin's) The Sheets and a 108 (Brisnet speed figure), which is really just off the charts. I mean, that's Breeders' Cup Sprint stuff, but this horse was not a sprinter. He was going to be a great miler at the least.

"(Valiant Minister) showed so much potential that we thought he was better than Drefong, who was just coming off a championship season for Baoma Corp. He was going to be something really, really special," Baffert added. "Unfortunately he got hurt in a stall accident and we could never get him back. It was probably one of the toughest phone calls when I had to tell the Chus he had hurt himself."

"The Chu family retired Chitu to Bridlewood a couple seasons ago, and he is really off to a great start in Florida. Valiant Minister is a horse that everyone who spent time around him collectively thought was special, and we felt he was deserving of the opportunity to be a stallion," said Donato Lanni, bloodstock advisor for Charles & Susan Chu of Baoma Corp. "I have already bought some mares, including a session-topper at the recent Keeneland January sale, for the Chus to breed to Valiant Minister, and they are sending others from their broodmare band. We all believe in this horse, and they're going to support him, both in the breeding shed and by purchasing his best progeny at the sales."