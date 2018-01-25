$900,000 and Counting for San Luis Rey Fire Relief

A group of industry stakeholders involved in the relief effort for those affected by a devasting fire at San Luis Rey Training Center Dec. 7 explained during a California Horse Racing Board meeting Jan. 25 at Santa Anita Park how hundreds of thousands of dollars raised for aid have been apportioned.

California Thoroughbred Horsemen's Foundation executive director Cliff Goodrich dominated most of the 30-minute discussion and explained how and when funds were distributed to backstretch workers, trainers, horse care organizations, and others.

Of the funds raised through private donations, a popular GoFundMe campaign, a charity concert, and more, Goodrich said about $818,000 of the $906,000 raised has been paid out through Jan. 10. He said $238,000 has been distributed to backside workers (most were given $1,000 in cash spread across two payments), $453,000 has been given to trainers, $100,000 has been apportioned to the Califorina Retirement Management Account for horse care, $15,000 has been dispersed to trainers and workers hospitalized to address out-of-pocket expenses, and $12,000 has been used for a holiday party at Del Mar for backside workers.

The CTHF was tasked with distributing the money raised because of its experience in handling charitable donations and its status as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The CTHF did not make all decisions regarding the distribution, however, and often received guidance and advice from representatives from the California Thoroughbred Trainers, Del Mar, Santa Anita, and others.

"With nearly 6,000 individual and corporate donors, a clear tragedy was met with a historic response by an industry that will hopefully take note from this valuable lesson," said Goodrich, who added that donations came in increments of "$5 to $50,000" in the days and weeks after the fire. "When well-intended people work for the common good, good things happen. ... All of us in this room and those listening are stewards of this great sport. ... I don't believe there's one person in the industry or in this audience proclaiming, 'Things are great. Let's leave them as they are.'

"There is clearly smoke in the air about the present and future path of Thoroughbred racing. Usually where there is smoke, there is fire. Let's hope the response to this tragic event will guide all of our actions going forward, and will lead all of us to work together like never before, to attack the issues that plague this industry."

CHRB chairman Chuck Winner echoed Goodrich's sentiment at the end of the discussion.

"This industry doesn't often pull together to accomplish objectives that are in the best interest of everyone within the industry, and it took a crisis for that to happen," Winner said. "Maybe we can learn from it. Hopefully we can learn from it."