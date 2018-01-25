Former Racing Executive Schnaars Dies at Age 60

Richard T. Schnaars, 60, of Harrisburg, Pa. died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 surrounded by his family after a short illness.

Schnaars was the former vice president and general manager of Penn National Race Course, working in that role from 1998-2005. Born in Jersey City, N.J., he was a graduate of Montclair State College.

Before working at Penn National, Schnaars had previously served as an executive at Garden State Park, Philadelphia Park, and Ellis Park.

Surviving are his wife Susan, his children Brielle and Jonathan, and his sister Mary. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.