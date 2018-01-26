Gun Runner Named Champion Older Dirt Male

Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm's Gun Runner had another sublime triumph added to his resume Jan. 25 when he earned the 2017 Eclipse Award for champion older dirt male during the 47th annual awards ceremony.

As was expected following a campaign that saw the son of Candy Ride rattle off four straight grade 1 wins—including his 2 1/4-length triumph in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1)—Gun Runner was an overwhelming pick to earn his first career Eclipse Award.

Older dirt male vote totals: Gun Runner, 247; Arrogate, 3.

Following his runner-up effort behind Arrogate in the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1), Gun Runner didn't taste defeat for the remainder of 2017.

He followed his seven-length win in the June 17 Stephen Foster Handicap (G1) with a 5 1/4-length triumph in the Whitney Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. Lest anyone think the demands of his ambitious season was taking anything out of him, Gun Runner uncorked a 10 1/4-length victory in the Woodward Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) in September to stamp himself the favorite heading into the Breeders' Cup.

Gun Runner is trained by Steve Asmussen and his regular rider is Florent Geroux. He was bred in Kentucky by Besilu Stables.