Numbers Soar at OBS Winter Mixed Sale Opener

Topped by a yearling filly by Violence , Ocala Breeders' Sales launched its 2018 sale season on a strong note Jan. 24, with figures for the first day of the winter mixed sale soaring well beyond 2017.

For the consignor preferred session, 144 horses sold for a total of $3,567,200, compared with 91 horses grossing $1,586,000 in 2017. The average price was $24,772, up 42% compared with $17,429 a year ago, while the median price rose 40% to $14,000 over the $10,000 figure last year. The RNA rate was 31.1%, compared with 43.5% last year. Six horses brought $100,000 or more compared with one last year—a Shanghai Bobby filly that topped the sale at $110,000.

During the horses of racing age session, 53 horses grossed $838,000, compared with 57 selling for a total of $656,000 in 2017. The average was $15,811, up 37.4% from $11,509 a year ago, while the median price was $9,000, compared to $8,000 last year. This year's RNA rate was 15.9%, compared to 12.3% in 2017.

There was stiff demand for just-turned yearlings Wednesday, with foals of 2017 representing the five top-priced offerings on the day.

The session topper (Hip 30) was purchased by Susan Montanye's SBM Racing and Training, as agent for Bill Heiligbrodt's East Hickman Racing, for $200,000. Foaled March 13, 2017, the filly was consigned by Gem Racing.

Bred in Florida in the name of Maharg Management, the filly is out of the stakes-winning Lion Heart mare Carphonic. The OBS filly is the second foal by Violence produced from Carphonic, with the first, a filly named Sauce On Side, breaking her maiden Jan. 5 for trainer Peter Miller.

The day's second-highest price of $170,000 was fetched by a More Than Ready filly purchased by de Meric Sales. Consigned by Select Sales as Hip 5, the filly was produced from the unraced Unbridled's Song mare Again, a daughter of grade 1 winner and $1.2 million-earner Shine Again.

Hip No. 82, a yearling filly from the first crop of Liam's Map consigned by Pelican State Thoroughbreds, was purchased by Three Diamonds Farm for $150,000. The filly was produced from the Mr. Greeley mare Groton Circle, a half sister to stakes winner and graded-placed Abraham.

The sale in Ocala, Fla., concludes with an open session Jan. 25.