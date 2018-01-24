Saez Equals Gulfstream Record With Seven Wins on Card

Leading jockey Luis Saez equaled the record for most wins on a Gulfstream Park program Jan. 24, when he rode seven winners from nine mounts on the 11-race program.

The 25-year-old native of Panama joined the company of Jerry Bailey (March 11, 1996) and Tyler Gaffalione (July 4, 2017).

"Man, I feel wonderful. That was a great day," Saez said. "Man, the horses ran good for me today. I feel blessed by God."

Saez scored aboard Lawless Lady ($7.60) in the second race, Admirable Kiss ($4.20) in the third, Charge Card ($26.60) in the fifth, Appa ($6.60) in the seventh, Emperor John ($3.80) in the eighth, Arch Daddy ($10) in the ninth, and Arcelor ($6) in the 10th.

"I come here every day to try to win a race. When I won the first two races, I feel like we'd have a good day and the horses kept running good for me," said the defending Championship Meet title holder (by wins).

Saez pushed his win total to 65 for the 2017-18 Championship Meet, with less than half of the meeting in the books. He won 102 races at last year's meet.

A graduate of the Laffit Pincay Jr. Jockey School, Saez rode 37 winners in Panama before he ventured to South Florida in 2009 and experienced instant success. He was a finalist for the 2009 Eclipse Award for outstanding apprentice jockey and has gone on to win more than 1,800 races.