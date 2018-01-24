Jockey Luis Saez celebrates after his seventh win on the Jan. 24 Gulfstream Park card

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King

Saez Equals Gulfstream Record With Seven Wins on Card

Jockey won seven races from nine mounts Jan. 24.

Leading jockey Luis Saez equaled the record for most wins on a Gulfstream Park program Jan. 24, when he rode seven winners from nine mounts on the 11-race program.

The 25-year-old native of Panama joined the company of Jerry Bailey (March 11, 1996) and Tyler Gaffalione (July 4, 2017).

"Man, I feel wonderful. That was a great day," Saez said. "Man, the horses ran good for me today. I feel blessed by God."

Saez scored aboard Lawless Lady ($7.60) in the second race, Admirable Kiss ($4.20) in the third, Charge Card ($26.60) in the fifth, Appa ($6.60) in the seventh, Emperor John ($3.80) in the eighth, Arch Daddy ($10) in the ninth, and Arcelor ($6) in the 10th.

"I come here every day to try to win a race. When I won the first two races, I feel like we'd have a good day and the horses kept running good for me," said the defending Championship Meet title holder (by wins).

Saez pushed his win total to 65 for the 2017-18 Championship Meet, with less than half of the meeting in the books. He won 102 races at last year's meet.

A graduate of the Laffit Pincay Jr. Jockey School, Saez rode 37 winners in Panama before he ventured to South Florida in 2009 and experienced instant success. He was a finalist for the 2009 Eclipse Award for outstanding apprentice jockey and has gone on to win more than 1,800 races.