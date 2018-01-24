South African Stars Line Up for Sun Met

Many of South Africa's established stars will line up alongside a few aiming to shoulder them aside in the Sun Met Celebrated with G.H. Mumm (G1) Jan. 27 at Kenilworth.

This veteran crew includes early favorite Legal Eagle, Captain America (SAF), Marinaresco (SAF), and Sail South (SAF) in an unusually large field of 20.

Legal Eagle, a 6-year-old Greys Inn gelding and two-time South Africa Horse of the Year, trained by Sean Tarry, has 12 wins and seven places from 21 starts. The multiple group 1 winner gets the oddsmakers' nod on the basis of recent form against the competition, including a victory in the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate (G1) Jan. 6. Legal Eagle earned a spot in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) with that win.

BLOODHORSE STAFF: Legal Eagle Wins Third L'Ormarins Queen's Plate

Captain America, a 7-year-old Captain Al gelding; Marinaresco, a 5-year-old gelding by Silvano; and Sail South, a 7-year-old gelding by Sail From Seattle, all have chased him home in his last two starts, albeit going shorter than Saturday's 2,000-meter Met. Copper Force (SAF), a longshot second in the Queen's Plate, also is in the Met field.

Jockey Anton Marcus will start Legal Eagle from gate No. 15—not an advantageous position.

There also are some up-and-coming types in the Met.

The only 3-year-old in the race, Oh Susanna (AUS), a Street Cry filly out of the Touch Gold mare Sharp Susan, exits a breakthrough performance in the Cartier Paddock Stakes (G1) Jan. 6 going 1,800 meters. It was her second win.

Last Winter (SAF), a 4-year-old Western Winter colt, won his first four starts, then finished second in the Forest Premier Trophy (G2) in his last outing.

Cascapedia (IRE), a High Chaparral filly out of the Dansili (GB) mare Janoubi (GB), has five wins from six starts for trainer Mike de Kock. Jockey Anthony Delpech acknowledges that, as a Northern Hemisphere product, Cascapedia is a bit behind her rivals in development. But he argues it's time for South Africa to look to the potential stars of the future.

"It's the same old with the bigger horses," Delpech told TAB news. "But now there are some exciting youngsters coming up through the ranks. With nice horses like this in the field, can those older hard-knockers keep on winning?"

Delpech, nonetheless, seemed to answer his own question, at least partially in the affirmative, when asked how he would predict the top four finishers. "Legal Eagle," he said, "must be the one to beat, then Captain America, Last Winter, and Cascapedia, in no particular order."

The Sun Met is not only one of South Africa's biggest races but, along with the Durban July on the other side of the calendar, also one of country's biggest party days—an international draw with fashion and lifestyle vying for attention with the on-track performances.