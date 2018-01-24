Bullards Alley Returns to Gulfstream for W. L. McKnight

Bullards Alley, who broke a 15-race winless skid in an upset score in the Pattison Canadian International Stakes (G1T) in October, returns to Gulfstream Park Jan. 27 for the $200,000 W. L. McKnight Handicap (G3T).

Wayne Spalding and Faron McCubbins' 6-year-old closed out 2017 finishing second, a head behind the Mike Maker-trained Run Time, in the two-mile H. Allen Jerkens Stakes at Gulfstream Dec. 30. He ran sixth in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) at Del Mar Nov. 4 one start prior.

"We were happy with the way he ran (in the H. Allen Jerkens). It was his first race off a little layoff. Usually, his first races back after having some time off haven't been too stellar. He ran a winning race," trainer Tim Glyshaw said. "Mike's horse (Run Time) just got the run on him on the outside and had a little bit of a better trip. I've never been a weight person but I'm sure six pounds over two miles might make bit of a difference."

The Flower Alley gelding will again carry 123 pounds as the co-highweight in the 1 1/2-mile turf test Saturday. Since his last race he's been steadily breezing at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, posting a five-furlong move in 1:00 2/5 Jan. 16.

"He's been training well. He went into that last race working 1:03, which is not out of his norm. He'll work slow sometimes and he'll work fast sometimes. Really there is no pattern," Glyshaw said. "Obviously, we'd like to see some better works out of him at some time. He worked a little over a minute at Fair Grounds in his last work, leading up to this. He's going to be more ready for this."

Runner-up to Bullards Alley in the Canadian International was Ken and Sarah Ramsey's Oscar Nominated who is also slated to carry 123 pounds in the McKnight.

The 5-year-old son of Kitten's Joy took the 1 1/2-mile Calumet Farm Kentucky Turf Cup Stakes in September at Kentucky Downs before finishing 10 3/4 lengths behind Bullards Alley at Woodbine. Saturday's race is the first start for the ridgling since an eighth-place run in the Red Smith Handicap (G3T) at Aqueduct Racetrack in November.

Also looming a threat in the field of nine are Gold Shield and Infinite Wisdom, third and fourth behinds Bullards Alley, respectively, in the Allen Jerkens; and Tropical Park Derby 1-2 finishers Durocher and Mr Cub.

Earlier on the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) undercard, Apple Betty makes her first appearance since October in the $200,000 La Prevoyante Handicap (G3T).

Joseph Allen's Galileo (IRE) mare was last seen winning the Rood and Riddle Dowager Stakes (G3T) by 3 1/2 lengths at Keeneland's fall meet.

Before that, the 5-year-old ran fourth in the Fasig-Tipton Waya Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course in August. Apple Betty will face a familiar rival in Saturday's 1 1/2-mile event in Waya Stakes third-place finisher Summersault.

William Parsons Jr. and David Howe's Rock Hard Ten mare has finished off the board in three starts since the Waya but won Gulfstream's Orchid Stakes (G3T) in April going 1 3/8 miles on the turf.

"She hasn't run in a while and she obviously loves Gulfstream. Her form at Gulfstream is outstanding. We brought her down here and let her acclimate. She had a very nice breeze over the turf course," trainer Mark Hennig said.

"Her form tailed off a little toward the latter part of the year. As things get softer in New York, she likes a firm, hard turf course that she can hear her feet rattle on. She's happy to be back at Gulfstream, so hopefully she gets back on track here in this race."

Also set for the La Prevoyante is the Ramseys' Daring Duchess. Although the Arch mare finished seventh behind Apple Betty in the Dowager, she enters off a front-running, 1 1/2-length score in the 1 3/16-mile Via Borghese Stakes over the Gulfstream turf Dec. 30.

Entries: La Prevoyante H. (G3T) Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 27, 2018, Race 3 Grade IIIT

1 1/2m

Turf

$200,000

4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

12:30 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Miss Nancy (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 117 Ian R. Wilkes - 2 Summersault (NY) Paco Lopez 119 Mark A. Hennig - 3 Beauly (GB) Luis Saez 117 Brendan P. Walsh - 4 Daring Duchess (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 121 Michael J. Maker - 5 Texting (KY) Javier Castellano 117 Chad C. Brown - 6 Taralena (KY) Joel Rosario 117 Christophe Clement - 7 Apple Betty (IRE) John R. Velazquez 123 Claude R. McGaughey III -