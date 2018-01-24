Nyquist's First Foal is a New York-bred Filly

The first reported foal by Darley's grade 1-winning champion Nyquist was born Jan. 23 at Joe and Anne McMahon's McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds near Saratoga Springs. N.Y. The filly was bred by the McMahons.

The foal is out of the stakes-placed, stakes-producing mare Money My Honey, a Red Bullet half sister to grade 1 winner Stately Victor (Ghostzapper ). Money My Honey was one of 153 mares covered by Nyquist in his first season at stud.

"Nyquist was a once-in-a-generation horse, who accomplished a rare feat along with only seven other horses in racing history—winning the Kentucky Derby while undefeated," said Darren Fox, nominations sales manager at Darley. " It takes a special horse to break his maiden in early June as a 2-year-old and to run the table while winning five grade 1s through the midpoint of his 3-year-old season. He was the must-have horse on everyone's radar last year and is already booked full for 2018."

Nyquist emulated his sire Uncle Mo when he won the 2015 Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) and subsequently earned champion 2-year-old colt honors following an undefeated season. He won seven graded races in all, five of them in grade 1 company. The young stallion retired with eight wins from 11 starts and earnings of $5,189,200.

Nyquist is out of the winning Forestry mare Seeking Gabrielle, a half sister to four stakes horses, including grade 3 winner Seeking The Sky (by Storm Cat and dam of grade 1 winner Sahara Sky). He stands the 2018 breeding season for $40,000.