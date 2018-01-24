Equestricon Sponsor of Relaunched Stay Lucky App

Stay Lucky, the free-to-play mobile app from America's Best Racing, a multimedia fan-development and awareness-building platform of The Jockey Club, returns for the 2018 season with a new title sponsor, EquestriconTM, horse racing's first and only convention for fans.

The relaunch of the app features enhanced speed, smoother playability, and several new prizes, in addition to the compelling grand prize of $1 million.

Freshly optimized for 2018, Stay Lucky is available for download on the Apple iPhone App Store for iOS devices and for Android devices on Google Play. Returning players must update to the latest version of the app. Improvements include performance optimization, which makes for quicker loading of the app, and fixes implemented to improve registration and gameplay flow.

"We've found the app to be an extremely fun way to engage with new fans and active horseplayers looking to test their skills on our no-risk platform," said Stephen B. Panus, president of TJC Media Ventures. "Now, the Stay Lucky app is even faster and easier to use. We're also pleased to welcome Equestricon as the presenting title sponsor of Stay Lucky in 2018, as we both share the common goal of reaching the on-the-go millennial fan and soon-to-be fans of this wonderful sport."

Stay Lucky awards players for correctly selecting winning horses in consecutive races. Prizes are earned when players build streaks of five, seven, nine, 14, 17, and 20 races. The Stay Lucky grand prize is $1 million.

Learn how easy the app is to play and win with this video tutorial: https://www.americasbestracing.net/stay-lucky.

In addition to sponsoring Stay Lucky, Equestricon is offering a prize of a VIP trip to its 2018 convention, fan festival, and trade show in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 29-30. This year's convention will kick off Breeders' Cup week festivities, and a trip to the Breeders' Cup is also up for grabs as a prize on Stay Lucky.

"At Equestricon, we say that we 'celebrate racing' and we certainly support any and all initiatives that make the sport more accessible to fans and more enjoyable to participate in," said Kathryn Sharp, co-founder of Equestricon. "ABR really nailed it. The app is so easy to use and fun to play; whether you're a novice or a pro, you should have Stay Lucky on your phone and try to score some of these spectacular prizes."

In the abbreviated 2017 debut season of Stay Lucky, nearly 130 prizes were earned, and winners selected from subscriptions and memberships from returning prize sponsors STATS Race Lens, Racetrack Television Network, and NTRA/National Horseplayer Tour and Championships, as well as items from ABR partner brands Bills Khakis and Christine A. Moore Millinery. The largest streak achieved last season was 10 consecutive wins.

New prizes for 2018 include passes to the Kentucky Derby Museum and a chance to earn an ownership interest in a horse from 2017 Kentucky Derby-winning partners West Point Thoroughbreds.

Stay Lucky's relaunch coincides with the world's richest horse race, the Pegasus World Cup, which will be televised Saturday, Jan. 27, on NBC Sports. Contest races on the app will include graded stakes beginning this weekend, all the way through Breeders' Cup weekend on Nov. 2-3.

In addition to playing Stay Lucky, users will also be able to find ABR content, including race previews and analysis, on Stay Lucky, as well as receive notifications when new articles are posted with information designed to help players build their streaks.

Stay Lucky was developed by The Jockey Club Technology Services Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Jockey Club.



Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.