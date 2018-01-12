KTA/KTOB Elects Three New Members to Board

The Kentucky Thoroughbred Association and Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders elected new members to its board of directors, it was announced Jan. 12.

Members of the KTA/KTOB board of directors serve three-year terms and are elected by the full membership of the organization.

Newly elected KTA/KTOB Board of Directors for 2017/2018:

Patrick Costello, co-owner of Paramount Sales, of Lexington.

Jason Litt, co-owner of Solis/Litt Bloodstock, of Lexington.

Anne Archer Hinkle, owner and director of bloodstock services at Hinkle Farms near Paris, Ky., has been appointed to serve out the final year of Marty Buckner's three-year term.

Also re-elected to the board of directors are Chris Baker, James Baker, Walker Hancock, Walter W. Hillenmeyer III, Dermot Ryan, and Mark J. Taylor.

The KTA is committed to long-term solutions to protect and promote the Thoroughbred industry. It strives to increase influence on issues that impact the industry locally, nationally, and internationally.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.