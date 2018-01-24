Scott Calder to Join Cambridge Stud in March

Cambridge Stud has announced a further senior appointment to its new-look team. Kiwi Scott Calder will return to New Zealand to lead the sales' and nominations' division of the iconic farm.

A bachelor of management (1st Class Honours) graduate from Waikato University, Calder was also a Sir Edmund Hillary Scholar. He worked at Curraghmore Stud in the Waikato before being accepted for the prestigious Godolphin Flying Start programme, spending two years gaining invaluable international Thoroughbred experience. He then joined Coolmore Stud in Ireland in a marketing role for 18 months before transferring to a sales and marketing position with Coolmore America, where he has been for the past five years.

"I couldn't be more excited to be returning home to play a part in the future of Cambridge Stud under Brendan and Jo Lindsay's leadership. During my time abroad, I've had some fantastic opportunities and learnt from world-class people at Coolmore and Godolphin," said Calder.

"This experience has also made me even more appreciative of the New Zealand breeding industry's ability to punch above its weight and there is no better example of that than Cambridge Stud. Sir Patrick and Lady Hogan have enjoyed remarkable success through the years and with the current stallion roster headlined by Tavistock, along with young stallions like Burgundy and Highly Recommended, with Embellish in the pipeline, the future looks very bright."

Henry Plumptre, incoming chief executive officer of Cambridge Stud added:

"I am absolutely delighted that Scott has agreed to join us at Cambridge Stud. He is a person of the highest integrity, he possesses great horse skills, and most importantly is passionate about the New Zealand Thoroughbred industry. He will be a great asset for our senior team going forward and we look forward to welcoming him back to New Zealand at the end of March."