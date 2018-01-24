Chestnut Colt is Reported First Foal for Jess's Dream

Ocala Stud's Jess's Dream , the regally-bred son of Horses of the Year Curlin and Rachel Alexandra, sired his first reported foal when a colt was born in the waning hours of Jan. 20 at Fred Brei's Jacks or Better Farm near Ocala, Fla.

Also bred by Jacks or Better Farm, the chestnut colt is out of the three-time stakes winner and graded stakes-placed mare Redbud Road, by Awesome of Course. Redbud Rose scored her biggest wins at 2 when she won the J J'sdream Stakes and Florida Stallion Desert Vixen Stakes in 2011 at Calder Race Course.

Jess's Dream is the only horse at stud whose sire and dam are Horses of the Year. Curlin, raced by Stonestreet Stables in partnership and then eventually on its own, won seven graded stakes, including the 2007 Preakness Stakes (G1), Breeders' Cup Powered by Dodge (G1), and 2008 Emirates Airline Dubai World Cup (G1). The son of Smart Strike earned Horse of the Year titles in 2007 and 2008. He now stands at Hill 'n' Dale Farms. Rachel Alexandra wowed the racing world in 2009 when she was undefeated in all stakes, taking the Preakness and became the first female to win the Woodward Stakes (G1) against older males, among her five grade 1 victories. She was named 2009 Horse of the Year and champion 3-year-old filly. Rachel Alexandra retired with a 13-5 record in 19 starts and $3,506,730 in earnings.

Stonestreet homebred Jess's Dream bred 122 mares in his first book in 2017, which was the most by a first-year stallion in Florida. He stands at Ocala Stud in Florida for $5,000 stands and nurses.