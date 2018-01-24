Gem of a Violence Filly Shines at OBS

For Georg and Sharon Maharg, who have a small Thoroughbred operation in Central Florida, the highest price they've sold any horse for at public auction was $90,000, which occurred twice in succession.

So when they sent a yearling filly by Violence (Hip 30) into the ring early during the Jan. 24 first session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales winter mixed sale, they were hoping her final price tag would reach six figures.

In the end, their expectations were far surpassed as Susan Montanye's SBM Racing and Training, representing Bill Heiligbrodt's East Hickman Racing, acquired the filly born March 13, 2017, for $200,000.

"It's our biggest sale by far, and we're very excited with $200,000," said Georg Maharg, as he and his wife accepted congratulations outside Barn 10.

The Mahargs consign under the name Gem Racing, the nom de plume for a Quarter Horse stable they operated in Ohio before relocating to Florida. Their 23-acre Gemwood Farm near Reddick, Fla., is primarily a boarding facility, with about 10 mares maintained on behalf of 10 different clients.

Bred in Florida in the name of Maharg Management, the filly is out of the stakes-winning Lion Heart mare Carphonic. The OBS filly is the second foal by Violence produced from Carphonic, with the first, a filly named Sauce On Side, breaking her maiden Jan. 5 for trainer Peter Miller.

"It looked like Violence was getting hot and at $15,000 (stud fee) I said, 'Let's go for it'," Maharg said of the decision to breed Carphonic to the Hill 'n' Dale Farms stallion.

Montanye described the filly as "a big, strong, raw filly with a great mind.

"I loved her walk. I've looked at everything, and she was my pick of the sale," Montanye said.