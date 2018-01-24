Gun Runner Draws Post 10 for Pegasus World Cup

Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm's Gun Runner will break from post 10 and is the 4-5 morning-line favorite for his racing sendoff Jan. 27 in the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

The post positions were drawn Jan. 24 for the 12-horse, 1 1/8-mile event, and while the favored, five-time grade 1 winner was drawn to the outside, his main challengers will be closer to the rail for the short run-up to the first turn at Gulfstream.

The speedy Sharp Azteca, the last-out winner of the Cigar Mile Handicap Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), was tabbed as the 6-1 morning-line second choice and will break from post 4. The Bob Baffert-trained pair of Collected and West Coast, the respective second- and third-place finishers behind Gun Runner in the 2017 Breeders' Cup Classic (G1), were both assigned 8-1 on the morning line. West Coast will break from post 2 and Collected will go into post 5.