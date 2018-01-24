Big Blue Kitten's First Foal is a Kentucky Colt

Calumet Farm's four-time grade 1 winner and champion grass horse Big Blue Kitten sired his first reported foal Jan. 9, when a colt out of Lady Prado was born at Chesapeake Farm near Lexington.

Bred by John McConnell, owner of Bullet Stables, the colt is the first foal produced by Lady Prado (by Fort Prado ). The mare is out of the stakes-placed, stakes producer Two Dot Slew (Evansville Slew), who is the dam of graded-placed stakes winner Angelica Zapata. Lady Prado's third dam is Dot Dot Dash, a full sister to multiple leading California sire Unusual Heat.

Big Blue Kitten, raced as a homebred for Ken and Sarah Ramsey, became the first grade 1 winner sired by leading turf sire Kitten's Joy when he won the 2013 United Nations Stakes (G1T). Out of the Unaccounted For daughter Spent Gold, Big Blue Kitten won six graded stakes and placed second in eight others, including the Arlington Million XXXIII Stakes (G1T), Knob Creek Manhattan (G1T), and the Pattison Canadian International Stakes (G1T). He retired with a 14-8-5 record from 33 starts and $2,983,350 in earnings.

Calumet acquired Big Blue Kitten toward the end of 2015. He entered stud at $15,000 and bred 93 mares in 2017. He fee remains at $15,000 for 2018.

