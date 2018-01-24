Upstart's First Reported Foal is a Colt

The first reported foal by Airdrie Stud's Upstart , a millionaire son of Flatter , was born Jan. 19 at Sean Curtin's Moonestone Farm near Paris, Ky.

The bay colt is the second foal produced by the Keyed Entry daughter Laters Babe, who is a half sister to multiple grade 1 winner, 2001 Argentina Horse of the Year, and Argentine champion 3-year-old colt Second Reality (ARG) (Hidden Prize). The mare is also a half sister to three other stakes-producing mares.

"He is a big, correct, good-looking colt. He looks very much like his daddy, which is exactly what I was hoping for," said Curtin, who bred the colt.

Bred in New York by Joanne Nielsen, Upstart was acquired by Ralph Evans for $130,000 at the Fasig-Tipton New York-bred preferred yearling sale at Saratoga Springs. He broke his maiden at first asking and then become a black-type winner in his second start, the 2014 Funny Cide Stakes. He placed in both the Champagne Stakes (G1) and Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) to close out his 2-year-old season. In 2015 Upstart won the Besilu Stables Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) and placed in the Besilu Stables Florida Derby (G1) and William Hill Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1). He placed in two more grade 1 stakes at 4 and retired with a 4-3-4 record in 15 starts and earnings of $1,732,780.

Upstart bred 146 mares in 2017 and stands for $10,000, live foal, stands and nurses.