Brown Grabs Second Straight Eclipse as Top Trainer

Continuing his momentum from 2016 when he earned his first Eclipse Award for outstanding trainer, Chad Brown adds another piece of hardware as he repeated as outstanding trainer for 2017.

The conditioner was responsible for 35 graded stakes winners, including 13 that were successful at the grade 1 level. In the year that he also won his first classic as Cloud Computing took the Preakness Stakes (G1), Brown trained the winners of 47 graded events.

Trainer vote totals: Chad Brown, 215; Bob Baffert, 16; Steve Asmussen, 13; Mark Casse, 2; Todd Pletcher, 2; voter abstentions, 2.

Among his top-level contenders were Lady Eli, who picked up grade 1 wins on both coasts; Beach Patrol and Dacita, who swept the Arlington Million XXXV Stakes and Beverly D. Stakes (both G1T); and Practical Joke , winner of the H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (G1). He also added two more Breeders' Cup tallies with Good Magic in the Sentient Jet Juvenile (G1) and Rushing Fall in the Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T).

Brown amassed $26,202,164 in earnings in 2017, the highest amount he's earned in a year since going out on his own in 2007. The former assistant to Hall of Fame trainer Bobby Frankel sent out 213 winners from 820 starters, a strike rate of 26%.

Considering just his turf runners, Brown dominated the category. He was the leading trainer on turf by earnings—accumulating $16,556,297, more than double his closest pursuer—and by graded stakes wins with 31.

Since saddling his first winner in November 2007, he's won more than 1,275 races, including 186 graded stakes through the end of 2017. In that 10-year period his charges have earned in excess of $121 million.