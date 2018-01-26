A Fourth Outstanding Owner Eclipse for Juddmonte Farms

Sure, Arrogate sucked almost all the air out of the room during the first half of 2017 with his dominant performances in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) and Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1). But the newly crowned richest North America-based racehorse was not the only star in the Juddmonte Farms stable, and they all played roles in delivering Prince Khalid Abdullah his fourth Eclipse Award trophy as outstanding owner.

Juddmonte most recently earned this award in 2016, when Arrogate and Flintshire were the dominant players. For 2017 Paulassilverlining earned a prominent place on the marquee with two grade 1 stakes wins and a grade 2. The daughter of Ghostzapper out of the Grindstone daughter Seeking the Silver was bred by and raced through 2016 by Vince Scuderi, who sold Paulassilverlining to Juddmonte prior to her 2017 debut in the Madison Stakes (G1) at Keeneland, which she won. The then 5-year-old mare went on to win the Humana Distaff Stakes (G1) at Churchill Downs and Honorable Miss Handicap (G2) at Saratoga Race Course. She added another $507,280 to her earnings and brought her total to $1,516,230.

Owner vote totals: Juddmonte Farms, 143; Winchell Thoroughbreds, 31; Godolphin Racing, 21; Sol Kumin, Head of Plains Partners, Sheep Pond Partners, 19; Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence, 11; Calumet Farm, 7; End Zone Athletics, 3; Charles Fipke, 2; Coolmore, 1; e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, 1; Fox Hill Farm, 1; Live Oak Plantation, 1; John Oxley, 1; Stonestreet Stables, 1; voter abstentions, 7.

The other grade 1 winner of the stable was homebred Antonoe (bred by Juddmonte affiliate Millsec), who previously had been racing in France and was a group 3 winner there. The daughter of First Defence—Ixora, by Dynaformer, was sent to trainer Chad Brown in 2017. She won her U.S. debut in an allowance race at Keeneland and followed that with a win in the Longines Just a Game Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park | BloodHorse.com Track Profile">Belmont Park. She next finished third in the Diana Stakes (G1T).

Three homebred graded stakes winners made their marks during the year: Suffused, who won the LaPrevoyante Handicap (G3T) and The Very One Stakes (G3T) and finished second in the Sheepshead Bay Stakes (G2T); Projected, who won the Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup Stakes (G2T); and Grand Jete, who captured the Eatontown Stakes (G3T).

Juddmonte finished the year as the leading owner by earnings with $10,841,155 won in 147 starts. The stable had 30 wins (a 20.4% win rate) and had its runners finish in the money in 51.7% of its races.

Juddmonte has also won five Eclipse Awards as outstanding breeder, taking that title three consecutive years, 2001-03.