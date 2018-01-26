Outstanding Breeder Eclipse Awarded to Clearsky Farms

Clearsky Farms had another remarkable year as a breeder in 2017, when the Central Kentucky-based farm owned by the Cleary family was the leader by progeny earnings and grade 1 earnings and the co-leader by number of grade 1 wins.

The farm, run by brothers Bernard and Eamonn Cleary, was represented by 8% graded stakes winners from starters in 2016. Last year they bred 51 starters that won 52 races (18.2% win rate) and placed in 70 more (42.7% win-place-show from starts). Collectively the Clearsky-bred starters earned $11,065,268.

Breeder vote totals: Clearsky Farms, 141; WinStar Farm, 72; Charles Fipke, 8; Belisu Stables, 7; Live Oak Stud, 6; Godolphin Racing/Darley, 4; Brereton Jones, 3; Adena Springs, 1; Calumet Farm, 1; Ken and Sarah Ramsey, 1; voter abstentions, 6.

Juddmonte Farms' Arrogate was the earnings juggernaut for the year, taking both the inaugural running of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1), then worth $12 million; and the $10 million Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) to capture $13 million in purses. Arrogate, by Unbridled's Song, is the richest North America-based racehorse with $17,422,600 in earnings.

Arrogate is the first foal out of Bubbler, a stakes-winning daughter of Distorted Humor . The late Eamon Cleary, the father of Bernard and Eamonn, bought Bubbler for $170,000 out of the 2010 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky November sale from the Taylor Made Sales Agency consignment. She went through the 2016 Fasig-Tipton November sale in foal to Into Mischief , bringing a final bid of $4.7 million, but it wasn't enough for the Clearys to part with her and she returned to the farm.

Arrogate retired to stud for 2018 at Juddmonte, where he'll stand for $75,000.

Clearsky also was represented by Abel Tasman, whom it races in partnership with China Horse Club. The daughter of Quality Road in 2017 added three grade 1 stakes to her résumé: including the Longines Kentucky Oaks, Acorn Stakes, and Coaching Club American Oaks. She was also second in the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1).

Considering only North American flat results, Clearsky is tied with Besilu Stables and WinStar with four grade 1s apiece. These three were the finalists for the Eclipse Award for outstanding breeder. By North American grade 1 earnings, Clearsky is the leader with $9,227,200.

Clearsky bred three other black-type winners of 2017, two of which won graded stakes: Untamed Domain, winner of the Summer Stakes (G2) and Ever So Clever, who won the Fantasy Stakes (G3). Deer Valley won the Crank It Up Stakes at Monmouth Park.