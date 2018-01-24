N.Y. Takes Action on Claiming Rules, NSAIDs

In its regular meeting Jan. 22, the New York State Gaming Commission advanced a rule addressing when a claimant can void a claim and approved rules that would add more time between administration of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications and when a horse can race.

The claiming race measure calls for a new veterinarian examination requirement for horses claimed in a race. It is an initial proposal, meaning it still needs to go to a public comment period.

The new proposal would see claimed horses go to a testing barn. Following a cooling off period, "the state veterinarian, who supervises the test barn, would examine the horse for lameness, i.e, an alteration of the horse's gait. The veterinarian would determine whether the horse had grade two, or higher, lameness."

If lameness is found, the claimant of the horse would then have the option to void the claim or keep the horse. Claims also can be voided if the horse experiences epistaxis (visual bleeding) due to exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage during a claiming race. Until after the exam and the horse is released to the new owner, the horse remains the responsibility of the original owner and trainer.

Regulators say the proposal would add a new layer of medical protection for the horse by having an examination performed after a cooling off period following a claiming race.

In a separate proposal at the point of final adoption, the NYSGC approved a rule aimed at reducing "stacking" of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in the period before a horse races. The agency said such use of drugs often can be used to disguise banned substances in a horse's system.

When the proposal was first made in November 2016, the commission sought to ban the use of more than one NSAID within a period of seven days before a race. After getting industry comment, including from the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association, the proposed rule was amended to permit administration of up to two NSAID drugs one week prior to the horse's race as long as one of the drugs is not used 96 hours before the race and the other is not administered 48 hours prior to the race.

The NYGSC also voted to sustain the hearing officer's report in the case of Bill Mott. Click here for the full story.