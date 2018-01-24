A Shin Forward to Stand in New York

In 2012 A Shin Forward, a star turf runner in Japan and the second all-time leading New York-bred earner, began his stallion career at Lex Stud in Hokkaido in Japan. In February of 2018 he will take up stud duties in his home state after relocating to Rockridge Stud near Hudson, N.Y., where he will stand for a private fee as the property Vivien Malloy's Edition Farm.

Bred by Malloy, A Shin Forward is by Forest Wildcat out of Wake Up Kiss (Cure the Blues). He sold as a Fasig-Tipton New York-bred preferred yearling in 2006 for $125,000 before being purchased by Hirotsugo Hirai the following March at the Fasig-Tipton Florida sale for $290,000. He raced for five seasons in Japan for Eishindo Co. Ltd., which prefixes many horse names with "A Shin" or "Eishin."

The defining victory of A Shin Forward's racing career came in the 2010 Mile Championship (G1). The same year he also won the Hankyu Hai (G3). Over five campaigns, A Shin Forward won three stakes and placed in five more, and retired with $3,416,216 in earnings.

"We are so pleased to have A Shin Forward back," Malloy said. "He is the best horse Edition has bred, and competed at the highest international levels. He gives New York breeders access to the Storm Cat line and he hails from Fappiano's family. We will send several nice mares to him."