CDI Donates $25,000 to San Luis Rey Relief Efforts

Churchill Downs Incorporated announced Jan. 23 that it has made a donation of $25,000 to California Thoroughbred Horsemen's Foundation (CTHF) to distribute to victims of the San Luis Rey Downs fire.

The December fire in Bonsall, Calif., claimed the lives of 46 horses, resulted in the hospitalization of five trainers, and destroyed countless horse stables on the property.

"As attention and support have dwindled for this important cause, it is my hope that our donation will reinvigorate the ongoing efforts at San Luis Rey Downs," said Bill Carstanjen, chief executive officer of CDI. "We are grateful to CTHF for their swift efforts to provide relief to workers and trainers who suffered from the devastation. Our continued thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy in our industry."

CTHF is a non-profit foundation that supports over 5,000 CHRB licensed backstretch workers and their families throughout California. Donations can be made at cthfcares.org/donate.