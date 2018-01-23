Melissa Gillis is Performance Genetic's Australian Rep

Performance Genetics announced Jan. 23 that Melissa Gillis will join the Performance Genetics team as its Australasian representative.

"We are delighted to add Melissa to the team for the Australasian sales series and beyond. After not renewing our agreement with Matchem Genetics to use our technology in Australasia we were on the look out for someone that had the qualifications and drive to implement our business in Australasia and Melissa is the perfect fit," said Performance Genetics' Byron Rogers.

A graduate of Marcus Oldham College and Charles Sturt University (Bachelor of Equine Science), Gillis also has practical horse experience having worked for Australasian farms including Erinvale, Kooringal, Musk Creek, Swettenham Stud, and Windsor Park Stud and extended her experience overseas with stints with Baroda & Colbinstown Stud in Ireland, Tweenhills Stud in England, and Haras de La Louviere in France. Gillis has spent the past three months training with Performance Genetics to implement its technology for clients in Australasia.

"Having already identified the likes of Catchy, Pariah, Seaburge, Fontiton, Ability, Legless Veuve and current Hong Kong stars Nothingilikemore and Hot King Prawn as yearlings for its clients in a very short period of time, I am really excited to see where I can assist clients in consistently selecting superior runners using Performance Genetics' technology," Gillis said.

Gillis will be in New Zealand this week at the Karaka yearling sales in attendance for the Premier and Select yearling sale sessions. She can be reached at mgillis@performancegenetics.com or +61 (0) 428 821 891.

