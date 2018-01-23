Texas Red's First Foals Born Jan. 23 in New York, Iowa

Crestwood Farm's Texas Red , a millionaire and winner of the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1), had first first two foals arrive Jan. 23, according to the farm.

The first foal to hit the ground was New York-bred colt owned by Sandee Schultz. The colt is out of Betty's Baroness (by Smarty Jones ), who is a half sister to multiple grade 1-winning millionaire Excellent Meeting (General Meeting) and black-type winners Crowning Meeting (General Meeting) and Crown of Crimson (Seattle Slew).

"He's a big foal, stood up right away, very nice legs on this colt. I'm very pleased," said Schultz.

The second foal was a filly foaled in Iowa for Jeff Hartz. The filly is out of Crystal Lake Drive (Giant's Causeway ), whose dam is a half sister to champion 3-year-old and successful sire, Afleet Alex (Northern Afleet —Maggy Hawk), who is also the sire of Texas Red.

"I'm very happy with the result of this mating," said Hartz. "This is a big healthy filly, a lot of substance to her; lots of leg and bone and very strong."

Texas Red won the 2014 Juvenile by 6-1/2 lengths and in the fastest time since 2008. At 3, Texas Red won the Jim Dandy Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course, defeating Frosted , and placed in the San Vicente (G2) and Dwyer Stakes (G3). He retired with $1,767,300 in earnings. His first book includes 49% black-type runners and/or producers, according to Crestwood.

Texas Red stands for $7,500, live foal stands and nurses.

